PSG Polytechnic College Celebrated Diploma Award Ceremony

Coimbatore – PSG Polytechnic College, a leading educational Institution, held its highly anticipated ceremony of Award of Diploma on 17th June 2023, Saturday to recognize and honor individuals for their exceptional contributions and accomplishments in educational field. The event took place at the prestigious venue ‘Q’ – Angle, PSG Tech in Coimbatore

In the award ceremony brought together prominent figures, industry professionals, and distinguished guests, creating a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and recognition. The evening was filled with excitement as the outstanding achievements of the honorees were acknowledged and applauded.

The function began at 5.00 pm with Tamil Thai Vazhthu. Dr.B.Giriraj, Principal, PSG Polytechnic College welcomed the gathering and called on the Diploma Ceremony. Chief Guest Dr.V.Kovaichelvan, Director, TVS Institute for quality and leadership, TVS Motor Company, Bengaluru addressed the gathering. His address highlighted the following:

• India is the most Populus country in the world ahead of China with a population of 1.4 billion people with median age of 30 years, 65% in the working age population.Population of a country can be an asset or a liability. When people have employable skills, contribute to self, family, and society, they can be an Asset. If someone else support their basic needs or they live with freebees of the government, they become a liability.

• The education provided is not appropriate to the job roles in the industry and hence the graduates do not have the required employable skills at entry level. Few in the Industry set up a finishing schools to provide some basic skills to do the job. Industry also not fully equipped to provide the required employable skills. Hence the entry level graduates end up learning things on the job.

• He mentioned there are two ways of learning – ‘Do and Learn’ or ‘Learn and Do’.

After the chief guest’s address, the chief guest honoured 16 first-ranking students with gold medals for their outstanding achievements and 369 diploma awardees from various departments. The function ended with the national anthem.