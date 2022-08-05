PSG sets in motion milk bank

Covai Post Network

A mother’s breast milk is the best and most complete source of nutrition for a baby. It provides all the necessary nutrients and protective components needed for growth and development. Some mothers and babies face difficulties in breastfeeding. When a mother, for some reason, is unable to feed her infant, her breast milk should be expressed and fed to her baby. If mother’s own milk is unavailable or insufficient, the next best option is to use Donor Human Milk.

Human Milk Bank is a place which helps in processing the Donor Human Milk and makes it safe for the receiving baby . There are steps in selecting the suitable donor, who is then counseled, educated and consent is obtained. Then the milk is collected, processed and stored at suitable temperature in the Milk Bank and the processed milk is made available to the baby who is in need. Mainly babies in NICU, preterm and Low birth weight babies are benefitted by the Donor Human Milk from the Milk Bank. At all stages from collection through processing to dispensing, steps are taken to make sure the safety and sterility is met as per the standard guidelines.

Donor Human Milk (DHM) provides a complete source of nutrition when compared to formula milk by retaining many of the immune components that are lacking in formula milk.

We at PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore are very glad to take the initiative to make this a possibility for mothers and babies. Our Milk Bank is named as “Kamadenu- The Mother’s Milk Bank” which would be functioning from the coming week (August 8, 2022).We had our inauguration today (August 4, 2022).

Dr.D.Brindha, Principal, PSG College of Arts and Science graced the occasion as our chief guest.

We as a team have decided to go with providing this service initially only to our in-hospital babies at the NICU and wards and steadily make it available for outside use as well. The donation is on voluntary basis from our in-hospital mothers and other voluntary donors from outside as well. PSG Hospital Milk Bank works on a non-profit basis and the recipient would be charged a nominal amount as a processing fee. We would function to the best of our abilities to serve the mothers, babies and families in this region.