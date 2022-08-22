PSGR Krishnammal College for Women partners with Coursera

Covai Post Network

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, known for its innovative forefront signs a partnership with Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, to provide its Students and Faculty access to 5,500+ high-quality, job-relevant courses and 2,500+ Guided Projects to supplement on-campus learning. The partnership will drive empowerment across disciplines by incorporating digital and market skills programs into the curriculum. Embracing new forms of education will bring transformational changes to the country’s higher education system that offer new age skills.

In today’s ever-growing and changing world, students are expected to possess job-relevant courses with skills like creative thinking, leadership, conflict management that aim to strengthen student entrepreneurial desire, employability by imparting industry ready skills.

These courses are taught by top instructors from over 250 leading universities and companies like Yale, University of Michigan, Google, and IBM, allowing students to learn in-demand, job-ready skills in addition to the rich on-campus curricula. Integrating Coursera’s content into the academic curriculum will allow PSGRKCW to expand learning, offer job-relevant specializations, improve job readiness before the students graduate, boosting its strong suit of high-paying placements.

Dr. S. Nirmala, Principal, PSGRKCW, says:

“With this partnership, PSGRKCW takes another step forward in addressing emerging skill needs in the workforce and prepare students for the future of work. As one of the pioneering institutions to offer varied options for skill learning, this new venture will ensure aptitude enhancement and promote holistic development. With Coursera, all students and faculty community of PSGRKCW will have learning exposure in their specialized areas offered by top universities from the doorsteps . This is a part of an outreach initiative for todays generation who are interested to improve and grow by learning and developing their technical, theoretical and pragmatic skills through recognized certifications.”

“Progress isn’t a solitary journey. Growing the participation of women workers is critical to unlock sustained economic benefits, including an increase in annual GDP. While women participation in the labor force is low, in the long-term, we may see this rise as the access to equal online education leads to equal employment opportunity, ” said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera. “We’re thrilled to support PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in their endeavour to empower their students with the education and critical skills needed to enter the workforce in high-demand fields and promote economic mobility.”