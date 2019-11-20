Putting on hold property tax eyed at local body elections

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Government decision to put on hold the property tax increase was eyed only at the coming local body elections and not not for the welfare of the people, DMK MLA N Karthik alleged on Wednesday.

The people of Tamil Nadu were already agitated over the increase and collection of the property tax, which the government feared would reflect on the coming local body elections, Karthik told reporters here.

Realising this, the local administration minister, S P Velumani announced the decision not for the benefit of the people, but no to lose votes in the polls, he said.

The local units of DMK had already taken up the issue along with the 26-year contract given to the French firm Suez for 24 x 7 drinking water supply to 100 wards of Coimbatore, under the guidance of party president, M K Stalin along with alliance partners, he said.

Since the Suez contract is still continuing, the party decided to hold massive agitation against the project on November 28 in the city, he said.

The agitation will also highlight the pathetic conditions of the roads with pits and ponds, due to digging for under ground drainage and dumping of garbage on roadside creating health hazards, Karthik said.

The party will defy, if police denied permission to hold demonstration, as usual at the behest of Velumani, he said.