Quack held in Coimbatore

The city police on Thursday arrested a quack. He had been treating people with single tablet for dengue, cancer, AIDS and other diseases. According to sources, a man was identified as S.Robert who had graduated in economics and was running Sun Liife Health Solutions near Ramanathapuram.

Joint Director for Health Services M Chandrasekaran inspected clinic and found that he was cheating people stating he had a single medicine developed by multi speciality doctors using nanotechnology to treat heart ailments, cancer, dengue and many other diseases. He also distributed pamphlets and had put up flex banners in public places.

He also also claimed he had a degree in acupuncture.Ramanathapuram police with the help of health department officials arrested him under Sections 417, 420 for cheating and 15 of Medical Act.Police has advised people in the city to be cautious and stay away from quacks.