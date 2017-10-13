13 Oct 2017, Edition - 822, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
Coimbatore

Quack held in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
October 13, 2017

The city police on Thursday arrested a quack. He had been treating people with single tablet for dengue, cancer, AIDS and other diseases. According to sources, a man was identified as S.Robert who had graduated in economics and was running Sun Liife Health Solutions near Ramanathapuram.

Joint Director for Health Services M Chandrasekaran inspected clinic and found that he was cheating people stating he had a single medicine developed by multi speciality doctors using nanotechnology to treat heart ailments, cancer, dengue and many other diseases. He also distributed pamphlets and had put up flex banners in public places.

He also also claimed he had a degree in acupuncture.Ramanathapuram police with the help of health department officials arrested him under Sections 417, 420 for cheating and 15 of Medical Act.Police has advised people in the city to be cautious and stay away from quacks.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

‘I do my own thing’: Artist Jatin Das explains what makes his work so distinct
October 12, 2017

After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Tulsi
October 12, 2017

The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...

Read More