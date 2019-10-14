Quiz contest for schools in Covai

Sathya N

The sixth edition of Sundari Sankar Memorial Quiz will be held on October 19, 2019 at the Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium in Kikani School, Coimbatore.

The annual quiz competition is open to all the students between classes 9 and 12. Each team must comprise two students from the same school, and there are no restrictions on the number of entries from a school. There is no fee for the registration. There will be a preliminary round of written quiz after which the final round will be held for the best eight teams.

The quiz is supported by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and the knowledge partner for the quiz is the Coimbatore Quiz Circle, which is a collective of avid quiz enthusiasts. Every year, almost 500 students take part in the competition. The first edition of the quiz was held in 2014.

“The quiz is open to all schools and this time we expect schools from the rural areas of the district as well. Apart from schools, we also conduct quizzes for college students and corporate employees as well. This is done with absolutely no charge and our prime goal is to inculcate the values of quizzing among the young students” said Sheilendra Bhansali, Vice President of the Coimbatore Quiz Circle.

He has been the quizmaster for all the quizzes since the first edition.

“It was probably the only quiz at that time and so it was really important for us. We were excited as Krishnamachari Srikkanth presided over the event. I was an active member of the Coimbatore Quiz Circle and I participated in the competitions for three consecutive years. My partner was Bragadeeswaran and we won the quiz in 2014 and 2016 as well,” said Hari Krishna, the winner of the first edition.

For further details or any queries, call +91- 98422-0842 or email at [email protected]