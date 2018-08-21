Rail services resume in Kerala

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Rail services that was affected following heavy rains in Kerala resumed as the Aluva-Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur sections opened for rail traffic.

Forty-nine express trains (out of 51 trains) and 79 passenger rails (out of 80 scheduled trains) were operated in the Palakkad division alone on Tuesday.

Barring the flood-affected areas, the Southern Railway has begun running 159 Express trains and 11 passenger trains connecting Kerala to the rest of the country from August 16-18.

Few trains were started via Thiruvananthapuram,Tirunelveli and Madurai to Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Howrah, Gorakhpur, Bhubaneswar routes.

The Southern Railways will also operate special passenger trains to help passengers (stranded in various stations) reach their destination.