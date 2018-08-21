  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
  • Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
  • SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
  • Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
  • Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies ‘jhappi’ to Pakistan Army Chief, invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bus trip
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for special Assembly session to discuss Kerala floods
  • 11 dead in a road accident in J&K’s Kishtwar district. 5-year-old is the only survivor of the tragedy
  • A bus carrying devotees of the Machail yatra met an accident killing all 11 – which included a minor
Travel

Coimbatore

Rail services resume in Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2018

COIMBATORE: Rail services that was affected following heavy rains in Kerala resumed as the Aluva-Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur sections opened for rail traffic.

Forty-nine express trains (out of 51 trains) and 79 passenger rails (out of 80 scheduled trains) were operated in the Palakkad division alone on Tuesday.

Barring the flood-affected areas, the Southern Railway has begun running 159 Express trains and 11 passenger trains connecting Kerala to the rest of the country from August 16-18.

Few trains were started via Thiruvananthapuram,Tirunelveli and Madurai to Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Howrah, Gorakhpur, Bhubaneswar routes.

The Southern Railways will also operate special passenger trains to help passengers (stranded in various stations) reach their destination.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿