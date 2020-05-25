Ramzan prayers held at homes in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With almost all the mosques closed following the lock down. members of Muslim community today celebrated the Holy Ramzan by offering prayers in their homes.

As against the normal practices of holding prayers at large maidan like areas, the people held prayers at their home, following the lock down rules.

Majority of the people from the community also avoided hugging as was the practice, maintaining social distancing.

All Muslim dominated area wore a festive look, even as kids to old werenwearing new clothes and with aroma of biriyani moving in the air in

Karumbukadai, G S Nagar, Selvapuram, Kottaimedu, Kuniyamuthur and Athupalam areas.

Meanwhile, Jamaat E Islami Hind distributed biriyani to those doctors, nurses and health workers, who are indulged in combating Coronavirus, particularly in Coimbatore Medial College Hospital and ESI Hospital, as part of Ramzan celebrations.

This was done with permission of district administration, police and other departments, its PRO Abdul Hakim said.