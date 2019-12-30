  • Download mobile app
30 Dec 2019, Edition - 1630, Monday
Rangoli protest in Coimbatore by DMK women’s wing

Covai Post Network

December 30, 2019

Coimbatore : Responding to the call given from top DMK leaders from Chennai, women members belonging to party women’s wing Monday drew rangoli (Kolam) in front of their houses here protesting against the CAA and NRC.

The agitation was to condemn the arrests of five women in Chennai for laying kolam to register their protest against CAA and NRC.

DMK women, led by its organisor, Saraswathi lodged their protest by drawing anti-CAA rangoli “No CAA no NRC” in Sundapalayam on Thondamuthur road and raised slogans against the Act.

Saraswathi said that Sri Lankan Tamils and Minorities are affected with this new Act and the agitation will continued till it was withdrawn.

