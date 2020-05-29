Raw pork meat lying in front of two Coimbatore temples creates panic

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Panic gripped at busy Sullivan Street in the heart of the city, as raw meat was found lying at the entrance of two temples Friday.

The residents noticed the meat–said to be pork- thrown in front of Venugopal Swamy Temple and Sri Raghavendra Temple situated on the street at a distance of half a kilo metre and informed police, who rushed to the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the situation a large posse of police was deployed in the area, even as leaders of various Hindu outfits rushed to the spot and sought police to bring the culprits to book.

Deputy commissioner of Police, Balaji Saravanan arrived at the spot and held a preliminary inquiry, police said.

Police are investigating the issue and monitoring the CCTV footage in the area.