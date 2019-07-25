Record 10,000 saplings planted in 3 minutes in BU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a record of sorts, a group of people and students Thursday planted 10,000 saplings in three minutes on the Bharathiar University campus here.



The event was part of an afforestation project ‘Bharathi Vanam’ by Siruthuli, an NGO and the University, to create yet another Miyawaki urban forest in the city.dedicated to the memory of late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on his fourth death anniversary falling on July 27.

The organisers had originally planned to plant 10,000 saplings in five minutes, but with the enthusiastic participation and support of nearly 5,000 students and volunteers from various organisations, it was completed in just three minutes.



Volunteers from NSS cell of various affiliated colleges of University, other private Colleges, students of local schools, Rapid Action Force, Forest Department, apex members of Siruthuli and eco-conscious public participated in the event.

The students took a pledge promising their commitment to safeguard Mother Nature in front of the 10,000 new ‘green friends.’

BU Registrar i/c Dr K Murugan, S P Anbarasan-Chairman of Nallaram Trust and S V Balasubramanian, Siruthuli Chairman, were among those present.

Siruthuli Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan in her address invoked Abdul Kalam stating that.”he is alive amongst us at the University in the form of Trees, blessing the students for their successful future”.