Red Alert issued in ten districts in Tamil Nadu – Cyclone Nivar

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Red alert has been issued in 10 districts including Nagapattinam Thanjavur and Tiruvarur following the depression that has been formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Nivar is to turn into a storm in the next 12 hours and is expected to make a landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal as the cyclonic storm will cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast tomorrow. Heavy rains are expected in Nagapattinam Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. Heaviest rains have been forecast in Pudukottai, Chennai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts besides the other delta districts which will witness heavy downpour tomorrow.

The regional Meteorological Department of Tamil Nadu has warned fishermen from venturing into the sea because of the depression. The storm is moving towards the coast at a speed of 18kmph