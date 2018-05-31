Rehab, support must to quit tobacco use, say experts

Keerthana Ramesh

COIMBATORE: Research proving the harmful effects of tobacco, has failed to lure people away from the stuff, the most common form of addiction. In fact, experts point out that its use has been witnessing a dramatic increase.

“The potential lethal substance is responsible for more than 10 fatalities each day. Besides cancer, the usage of tobacco in any form can also cause Type-2 diabetes as it is only seen in the adults. More than 30 to 40 per cent people are likely to develop diabetes,” say doctors.Coimbatore Cancer Foundation is making attempts to create awareness about the harm tobacco can cause and is seeking the help of NCC.

Anti-tobacco messages were spread by over 350 NCC students to around 7,000 people as part of a grandoise plan to make the city tobacco-free.

Foundation coordinator Bala Murugan told The Covai Post, “Counsellors and doctors of GKNM Hospital joined to provide counseling to tobacco users, especially youngsters. We noticed that youngsters are more addicted to many forms of tobacco resulting in lung and mouth cancers.”

More than 500 school students were taught about the threats and ill effects of tobacco and the changes in behaviour and mental stress due to tobacco use, he added.

During the awareness camp, NCC cadets of 13 colleges identified nearly 100 shops selling tobacco products and formed a human chain and raised anti-tobacco slogans.

R Velu (name changed), youth, said he had been using it since his school days and knows about the changes in his behaviour. “I always get stressed even for small things, I feel it and I am unable to walk for long,” he says.

Another youngster K Mohan (name changed) said attempts to stop its use led to shivering and even speech became difficult.

Quitting tobacco can be a great challenge and often requires professional help and rehabilitation. Once on track, it is possible to overcome tobacco addiction through support systems, said experts.