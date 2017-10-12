Rejuvenation of Kousika river begins

A large number of students and people from various walks of life got together on Thursday to revive the Kousika river. The river, said to be centuries old, dried due to encroachments and dumping of waste in its paths. Led by Kousika – Athikadavu Nathi Pathukappu Kuzhu, the rejuvenation project was launched near Narasimhanaikenpalayam in the presence of Koundampalayam MLA V.C. Arukutty, who also participated in the cleaning process.

More than 600 students from Bharathiar University MSW Department, SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science, Karunya University, Nehru Maha Vidyalaya, Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Ramakrishna Engineering College, and Ramakrishna Arts and Science College participated in the project, that was supported by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Millennium.

Wellbeing Out of Waste (WOW) club, an NGO, distributed gloves, masks and waste collection bags for the volunteers.

Speaking at the event, P.K. Selvaraj, Secretary of Kousika – Athikadavu Nathi Pathukappu Kuzhu said there were three stages in the Save Kousika Project. “Cleaning the waterways or channels of the river, creating awareness about the river and its history among public, and making it a perennial river. This is the first time such a rejuvenation project is being carried out in the river’s channels,” he said.

R. Bhaskar, NSS Coordinator at Bharathiar University said,”By making the students participate in this project we are trying to create an awareness among them about the Kousika river and its importance.”