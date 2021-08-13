Renovated emergency care unit inaugurated

Radhakrishnan D





A refurbished Emergency Medical Care Centre of the Government Lawley hospital in Coonoor,was inaugurated on Thursday by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

The job had been done in less than a month by a team led by Social worker Ms.Radhika Shasthri.

Later speaking to media persons,she said that the Lawley hospital had been in existence for a long time and its emergency care unit was now

wearing a new look. This had been facilitated by Mr.Kalyan Krishnamurthy through social worker Ms.Shasthri. Pointing out that a sum of rupees ten lakh had gone into the renovation of the Centre, she observed that it would be highly beneficial to the people of Coonoor.

Adverting to the situation on the Covid front,the Collector said that.it was under control but there was no let up in the efforts of the administration to enhance awareness about the threat it posed.

Though 100 percent of the plantation labourers have been vaccinated, they cannot afford to be complacent as workers from outside have started returning.The estate managements concerned have to ensure that they also have been vaccinated or they should be quarantined for 14 days.