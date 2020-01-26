Republic Day celebrated with grand fervour at VOC Grounds, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today unfurled the Tricolor to mark the 71st Republic Day celebrations in the district.

After taking salute from Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Armed Reserve, Rajamani also distributed welfare schemes.



He distributed rs.29.40 lakh to eight women SHG, Rs.20.55 lakhs to 55 persons under District Central Cooperative Bank, Rs.75,000 to the families of those died during dutyto 11 persons under Labour welfare scheme, Rs.2.40 crore to two set up textile mill and spare parts manufacturing unit.

In total, welfare schemes worth Rs 3.32 crore were given to 158 beneficiaries at the function.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice Chancellor, Dr N Kumar unfurled the

National flag at the varsity campus.

Republic Day is an occasion to celebrate the spirit of being an Indian. India being an agrarian based country, the role of farmers, farm scientists, farm education specialist besides policy makers is of paramount importance, he said.

Tamil Nadu agriculture contributes nearly 19 per cent of GDP, than other states, aiming to increase 170 lakh tonnes of food grain, 5 lakh bales of cotton, 545 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, 17 lakh tonnes of oilseeds.Scientific technologies and strong extension support empower our farmers for better living, Kumar said.

The triclour was also unfurled at Isha Yoga Center at the 112 feet tall Adiyogi.

A message from Isha Founder Sadhguru was read out to the attendees.

“A nation is not an absolute. But without a national entity, there is no way to take

a mass of people ahead. Unfortunately, in our country, after this many years of independence, still, nearly 400 million people are severely

malnourished. Our country’s soil is depleting, water resources are depleting and there are many other issues which are of great human concern. It is important that every citizen of our beloved Bharat must stand up to see how all of us can participate in being a solution for these enormous problems.