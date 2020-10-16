Reserved special trains to run from Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Southern Railway will run reserved special trains in various sectors as detailed below.

1. Shatabdi special trains between Chennai Central – Coimbatore (Except on Tuesdays)

Train No.02243 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Shatabdi special train (Except on Tuesdays) will leave Chennai Central at 07.10 hrs. on

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and reach Coimbatore at 14.15 hrs the same day.

The first service from Chennai Central will be on 19th October.

Train No.02244 Coimbatore – Chennai Central Shatabdi special train (Except on Tuesdays) will leave Coimbatore at 15.05 hrs. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and reach Chennai Central at 22.15 hrs. the same day.

The first service from Coimbatore will be on 19th October.

Composition: First Class AC Chair Car – 1 & AC Chair Car – 7 coaches.

Stoppages: Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

2. AC super fast tri-weekly special trains between Chennai Central – Madurai

Train No.06019 Chennai Central – Madurai AC superfast tri-weekly special train will leave Chennai Central at 22.0 hrs. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and reach Madurai at 07.20 hrs. the next day.

The first service from Chennai Central will be on 19th October.

Train No.06020 Madurai – Chennai Central AC superfast tri-weekly special train will leave Madurai at 22.45 hrs. on Tuesdays, Thursdays

and Sundays and reach Chennai Central at 07.50 hrs. the next day.

The first service from Madurai will be on 20th October.

Composition: AC First Class – 1, AC 2-tier – 2 & AC 3-tier – 9 coaches.

Stoppages: Katpadi, Salem, Karur and Dindigul.

Train No.06020 Madurai – Chennai Central AC superfast tri-weekly special train will stop at Perambur also.

To clear extra rush during festive season, special trains will be run between Thiruvananthapuram – Shalimar (via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem) in view of the ensuing festive season.

Superfast festival special trains between Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shalimar

Train No.02641 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shalimar superfast festival special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 16.55

hrs. on Thursdays and Saturdays and reach Shalimar at 13.50 hrs. on the third day.

The first service from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be on 22nd October. and last service on 26th November.

Train No.02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast festival special train will leave Shalimar at 23.05 hrs. onTuesdays and Sundays and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 21.15 hrs. on the third day.

The first service from Shalimar will be on 27th October and last service on 29th November.

Stoppages: Kollam, Kayankulam, Haripad, Ambalappuzha, Alappuzha, Cherthala, Ernakulam Jn., Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad Jn., Coimbatore

Jn., Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road,

Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road Jn., Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur Jn. and Santragachi.

Train No.02641 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shalimar superfast festival special train will stop at Ongole and Mecheda also.

Train No.02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast festival special train will stop at Thiruvananthapuram Petta also.