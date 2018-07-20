Robot theme restaurant opens in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : After its tremendous success in Chennai, the Robot Theme restaurant made its foray into the city.

With the trend of robot restaurants in Japan, China, Bangladesh and some Western countries, a group of youngsters started their venture in Chennai some eight months ago and with its tremendous success, another restaurant was opened today in the city.

The restaurant has a few robot waiters or servers to bring food to the customer tables. The customers just have to enter the dishes they need onto it and press send and the order will reach the cooks. and once it’s done. The dishes will then be sent out to the robots for serving.

The robots understand English and Tamil, said a partner Jagadeesh. The team said robots were imported and there had to be some manpower to programme the machines and the hotel was operated through a system. A tablet displaying the menu and rates would be on the tables, he added.

The robot restaurant would be a great entertainment and also a learning one for children and family members, Jagadeesh said.