Role of nurses in health care underscored

Graduation signifies progress, growth, and transformation of the students. Graduation is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work. It also gives the courage to pursue future opportunity.

The 23rd Graduation ceremony of PSG College of Nursing was held on Monday, 12th June 2023 at PSG IMS&R Auditorium. 81 Under graduates, 13 Post graduates received their degrees.

Prof.Dr.A.Jayasudha, Principal welcomed the gathering and gave charge to the graduates. She quoted that in this era of health care, Nurses have great potential to lead innovative strategies to improve the health care system. Hence they should be the key contributors in making substantial progress towards health care equity in the decade ahead by taking on expanded roles, working in new settings in innovative ways, partnering with communities and other sectors. She congratulated the graduates for their dedicated service to society and requested them to improve their skills on working with teams as human frictions make the sparks in the corporate world.

Shri.L. Gopalakrishnan, the Managing trustee of PSG institutions delivered the presidential address. He expressed that being the largest single profession within the healthcare industry there is still nursing shortfall that must be overcome. Nurse’s advocate for the best interests of the patients at all times and focus on holistic health, which encompasses the physical, social, emotional, and spiritual needs of the patient. Nurses today have greater degree of autonomy than the past. In order to accommodate the increased demands of managing patient care, Nurses should create emotionally intelligent nurse leaders. He appreciated College of Nursing for initiating Integration of Nursing Service and education to achieve High quality nursing care, promote positive learning environment, foster commitment & accountability.

The Chief Guest of the day, Thirumathi.Mythili. K.Rajendran, IAS, Commissioner of Indian Medicine and homeopathy, congratulated the graduands on the completion of their degrees. She mentioned that nurses play a crucial role in the realization of our mandate to deliver quality health services. They should keep growing and serve the humanity with dedication, dignity, respects, selflessness and humility.

Guest of honor of the day, Prof.Saramma Samuel, Secretary, RVS Group of Institutions, congratulated the graduates and addressed the importance of Nurses and their role in healthcare. She also appreciated the nurses as integral part of the health care team and they have become linchpins in the essential communication between patients and providers. She congratulated Principal and faculty for the journey of twenty eight years with stupendous accomplishments of academic excellence, laurels through sports and cultural, ahead of all marching towards ranking and accreditations.

Mr. Gokulakrishnan. K from 2018 Batch received the Best Outgoing graduate award. The Graduates & Post Graduates were awarded with Special awards like Best academic, Best Clinical Nurse, Best Nurse Researcher and subject toppers. Extra Curricular activities like Sports, NSS & SNA were also honoured during the Graduation ceremony.

During the ceremony the Reflection on accomplishment, achievement and accolades of PSG College of Nursing, the college magazine Reminisce 2023 with the theme “MYSTIC MEMORY” was released by the Chief Guest. The Ceremony ended up with the words of gratitude from Programme Coordinator Prof. Poornima Mary Rodriguez, HOD, Community health Nursing Department.