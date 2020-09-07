Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore donate PPE Kits and Masks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Rotary District 3201 Past District Director Murugan and the incumbent District Director R.S.Maruti today met Collector K. Rajamani and handed over PPE kits and masks.

The 23,500 N95 Masks and 4,000 PPEs will be distributed to various Government Hospitals at Coimbatore, Somanur, Karamadai & Pothanur.

Murugan said that previously, with the support of Rotary Foundation, the Rotary Clubs in Coimbatore have donated 10 Lakh face masks to 105 Government run hospitals and Primary Health Centres in the District.

The donations made today is a continuation of that.

Maruti said 250 Beds and Pillows have been provided at the Covid care centres in CODISSIA.

Rajamani has requested Rotary to provide whatever further assistance they could and Maruti assured that Rotary will stand for the support of the public.