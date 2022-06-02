  • Download mobile app
02 Jun 2022
Coimbatore

Round Table’s fine gesture to Government School

Covai Post Network

June 2, 2022

Share

Coimbatore North Ladies circle 11 and Coimbatore United Round Table 186 ,and old school students of Vellalore Govt school along with support of Aanamalais Toyota have constructed a 4 class rooms block at the Govt High School ,vellalore as part of their Freedom Through Education project.The project was completed at a cost of 38 lakhs .The school already has a strength of 1200 students and were in need of more classrooms to fill in more students from the locality. This project will benefit the people of vellalore Village to a great extent in the future to come.

Dipender Singh,Sree devi & Niranjan
Chairman
Coimbatore North Round Table 20
Coimbatore United Round Table 186
Coimbatore North ladies circle 11

