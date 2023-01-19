Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital Performed Complex Minimal Access Cardiac Surgery Successfully

Covai Post Network

Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital Ltd Performed complex Cardiac Surgery last week successfully to a 55 year old lady who was suffering from Angina for more than a year. Unlike the conventional approach the Surgeon used new technique – A small incision over left chest without splitting the breast bone (Minimally invasive Cardiac Surgery) and performed the procedure successfully. This procedure allows the patient to be back to work in a very short span of time and comparatively less painful and no restrictions as in conventional cardiac surgery.

Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital is one of the few hospitals in this region to perform such complex procedure. Dr.S.Krishna Kishore, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon was specially trained in this technique and performing this type of procedure. This procedure was conducted by Dr.K.Chockalingam, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Dr.S.Krishna Kishore his team of surgeons. Dr.K.Madeswaran – Chairman appreciated and added that it is the procedure of choice in younger patients and it scar less.