Rs 13L raised through crowdfunding for baby’s life

Parents of a baby with genetic blood disorder thalasemmia had to resort to crowdfunding for bone marrow transplant.

Doctors at Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre identified that the baby brought for treatment after experiencing fatigue and high fever for almost year and a half, was born with thalasemmia. This meant PRBC (packed red blood cell) transfusion had to be done every 20-30 days, as an interim procedure to save Aadvik Patro.

The baby’s father Ashwin Ptro, despite spending all his lifetime savings, did not have enough means to save their 3-year-old child. Doctors at the medical centre told the parents that the child could be saved only if bone marrow transplantation was done.

The hospital has estimated Rs 45 lakh for transplant and post-operative care.

The dejected parents sought help through ImpactGuru.com, a crowdfunding platform. So far, the parents have managed to get Rs 13.21 lakh from almost 327 donors. However, the parents have urged donors to contribute more to meet the Rs 45 lakh hospital expense.

“My 3-year-old son has been strong enough to go through cycles of chemotherapy, but he needs more cycles to go through on a regular basis. All of this will not be possible if the hospital does not get the required fees. Request you to support and donate. Please do share this fundraiser with your friends and family,” said Ashwin.