29 Mar 2019, Edition - 1354, Friday
Coimbatore

Rs.3.7 lakh seized from four places

Covai Post Network

March 29, 2019

Coimbatore : The election flying squads on Friday seized Rs.3.7 lakh unaccounted cash from four places during vehicle checks in the district.

The inmates of a car claimed that the money was being taken to purchase gold ornaments, while occupants of another car said that they were going to start a bakery and the money was part of advance for the shop.

However, since there was no proper document, the cash was seized and handed over to treasury, official release said.

The department so far seized Rs.1.94 crore cash and restored Rs.1.19 crore to the owners after submitting documents and remaining Rs.74 lakh is deposited at the treasury, it said.

Seizures include silk sarees, liquor bottles and Rs.30,000 worth banned tobacco products.

