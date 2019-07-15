  • Download mobile app
15 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Rs 3 lakh handed over to rape, murder victim’s mother

Covai Post Network

July 15, 2019

Coimbatore : District Collector K Rajamani Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to the mother of a seven-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Pannimadai on the outskirts on March 25.

The State government has ordered the solatium from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the cheque for the amount was handed over Monday during the weekly Grievances Day.

The girl, who was reported missing, was found dead with multiple injuries and wrapped in a T-shirt near her house and the autopsy report revealed that she was sexually abused and throttled to death.

Police had arrested 34-year-old Santhosh, who used to frequent his grandmother’s house, adjacent to that of the deceased.

