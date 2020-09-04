Rs.30 lakh, 10 sovereign gold jewels burgled from house in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Some miscreants Friday decamped with Rs.30 lakh in cash and 10 sovereign of gold ornaments from a locked house in Chitra Nagar in the city.

According to police, the house owner Doraisamy and his wife had gone to attend a wedding around 4 AM in Keeeranatham in the rural limits. The 70-year old Doraisamy had kept Rs.30 lakh, he got after selling a property

in Erode district, in the house.

On their return, the couple found the front door of the house broke open and noticed that the cash and 10 sovereign of gold jewels were missing from the bureau.

Based on a complaint, senior police officials, including deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, visited the house and carried out inquiries.

Further investigations on, with finger print experts pressed into service.