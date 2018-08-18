Rs 36L solatium distributed among kins of 6 of Coimbatore accident victims

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Local Administration Minister S P Velumani today handed over a solatium of Rs 6 lakh each to the family of six persons killed after a car mowed them down near a bus stand here on August 1.

A speeding SUV killed Amsaveni (36), Subashini (18), Subbathal (75), Kuppathal (65), Sreerangadas (61) and Narayanan (70) who were standing in Sundarapuram bus stand on the fateful day.

The Minister also handed over cheques worth Rs 50,000 each to three persons, who were injured in the accident, from the Chief Minister’s Accident Relief Fund.