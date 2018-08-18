18 Aug 2018, Edition - 1131, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- The former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan has passed away, a statement by the United Nations said
- Odisha government sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar donates 10 crore for Kerala
- 500 crore relief package announced for Kerala
- PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Kerala
- Imran Khan Takes Oath As Pakistan’s New Prime Minister
- Kerala floods: Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri, Sania Mirza come out urging people for help
- 106 die in a day in flood-hit Kerala
- PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats
Rs 36L solatium distributed among kins of 6 of Coimbatore accident victims
Covai Post Network
August 18, 2018
Coimbatore : Local Administration Minister S P Velumani today handed over a solatium of Rs 6 lakh each to the family of six persons killed after a car mowed them down near a bus stand here on August 1.
A speeding SUV killed Amsaveni (36), Subashini (18), Subbathal (75), Kuppathal (65), Sreerangadas (61) and Narayanan (70) who were standing in Sundarapuram bus stand on the fateful day.
The Minister also handed over cheques worth Rs 50,000 each to three persons, who were injured in the accident, from the Chief Minister’s Accident Relief Fund.