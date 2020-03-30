  • Download mobile app
30 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Rs.60,000 worth liquor bottles looted from TASMAC outlet in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 30, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 30 :Some miscreants broke open a Government run TASMAC liquor outlet and took away nearly 500 bottles of liquor in Singanallur in the city.

The outlet was closed on March 24, following section 144 in force and the addicts were suffering a lot without liquor for the last few days.

The passersby noticed the locks of the shop on Vellalore road broke open and immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that nearly 500 bottles of liquor, worth about Rs 60,000 were burgled from there. Further investigations are on.

Similarly, an attempt was made to break open a liquor shop in Pachappalayam near Annur, some 35 KMs from here.   

