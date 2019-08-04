Sacrifice by donors, families make TN leader in organ donation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Aug 4 :Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (Transtan)cmember secretary Dr Kanthimathi Sunday appreciated the great sacrificecmade by the donors and their families in their darkest hour which made Tamil Naducthe pioneer and the leader in the deceased donor organ donation activity.

Speaking at a function in appreciation of the organ donors, organised by the superspeciality hospital KMCH here, Kanthimathi assured the public that the organ donation process in the state is done in full adherence to the rules and regulation in a transparent manner.

She commended the hospital for maintaining the leadership position in the organ donation initiative for the past two decades.

Presiding over the function, District collector K Rajamani said that Tamil Nadu especially Coimbatore district leads by being a role model in all fields, with its progress in medicine and health care being outstanding.

He also assured that the grievances of the donors’ family would be seriously looked into for any possible assistance and honored the donor families with a certificate of appreciation and led the meeting in expressing the gratitude for the deceased heroes.

Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Ashokan stressed the importance of increasing the awareness of the concept of brain death among the public thereby increasing the cadaver donation rates which have stagnated

over the past two years in the state.

The hospital is gearing up to start the cadaver donor programme and transplantation activity in a very big scale in the very near future, Ashokan said.

In his address, KMCH Chairman, Dr Nalla G Palanisamy said the hospital has maintained its status as the center contributing the most to the cadaver organ pool as well as the largest center for liver, kidney and heart transplantation in the Western Tamil Nadu for the past several years.

He also assured of all support in promoting organ donation and transplantation activity in the government sector for benefit of the public.