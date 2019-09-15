Sai Seva Parivar launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Sai Seva Parivar was launched in the city today, along with the flag of Parivar.

Former Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya Governor V.Shanmuganathan, inaugurated the Sri Sae Seva Parivar, in the presence of BJP Tamil Nadu General secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan.

The aim of launching the Sri Sai Seva Parivar was to integrate all Shirdi Sai devotees across the state and bring them under a single roof, Parivar women’s wing general secretary Dr Preethi Lakshmi said on the occasion.

The parivar would offer financial assistance to new Sai temples coming up in the state and provide welfare assistance to people at the lower rung of the society.

Offices of the seva parivar are being constructed across the state and one more at Shirdi also, she said adding that the parivar would send elderly people and economically weaker, desiring to visit Shirdi, free of cost.

The parivar in association with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore, Aakruthi distributed articles worth Rs.50,000.

Two boxes of medicine was given to a person with defective kidneys, a bunk shop to a physically challenged boy, an iron box to a widow. Blood pressure devices and welfare assistance were given to a home for the aged at the function.