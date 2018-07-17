Salem Division opens 32 stations for parcel booking

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: With increase in the parcel bookings, Salem Division of Southern Railways has opened 32 stations for booking of parcels to be sent through Mail/Express and passengers trains to various destinations over Indian Railways with assured transit time without any pilferage.

The Division has carried 5520.13 tonnes during the financial year 2017-18, which is 8.83 per cent more the previous year 5072.10 tonnes.

It had achieved the freight earnings of Rs.18.87 crores which is 9.73 per cent more than the previous year’s Rs.17.20 crore, a Railway release said.

The important stations are Coimbatore Junction, Mettupalayam, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode and Karur Junctions, it said.

“Customers are invited to book their consignments in bulk quantity of more than 23 tonnes, as Railways are operating Exclusive parcel cargo express trains from Point to Point as desired by customer with assured transit time for the consignment is more than 468 tonnes,” the release said.

The division has operated exclusive parcel cargo express from Tiruppur- Howrah containing 468 tonnes of cotton hosiery goods by SIHMA,, Tiruppur and operated two parcel cargo specials from Karur- Jasidih (Jharkhand) containing 960 tonnes of mosquito nets, it said.