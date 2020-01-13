Saptarishi Aarti at Adi Yogi, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Saptarishi Aarti was performed at Yogeshwar Linga in front of Adi Yogi at Isha Yoga Centre, which was witnessed by thousands of devotees, yesterday.

The Aarti was specifically performed only at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The 112 foot Adi Yogi statue was consecrated by Sadhguru at the foothills of the Velliangiri mountains in 2017.

The statue pays homage to the Adi Yogi, the first guru who transmitted the science of Yoga to his 7 disciples known as the Saptarishis who took up the task of spreading this science across the world.

Yogeshwar Linga along with the shapes of the Saptarishis has been consecrated by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Adi Yogi.

Every year from 2017, on the day of Agasthiar Jayanthi, the powerful process of Saptarishi Aarti has been carried out for the Yogeshwar Linga.

Seven priests from the Kashi Vishwanath temple performed this Saptarishi Aarti. and they decorated the Yogeshwar Linga with flowers and vilva leaves and proceeded to chant powerful mantras that left the surroundings at exuberant levels of energy.