SAROJINI DAMODARAN FOUNDATION INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR PLUS 1 -2022

Economically backward students who have passed SSLC this year can apply

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) set up by Mrs. Kumari Shibulal (Patron) and Mr. S.D Shibulal (Co- founder, Infosys) invites applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship program. The scholarship is for economically backward students, from families with an annual income below Rupees 2 lakhs. The students

should have passed their SSLC examination this year (2022) from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with more than 80% and 60% for students with a disability. The selected students will be eligible for a scholarship amount of Rs 10,000/year for Plus 1 and Plus 2. If they continue to do well, they will be given between Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000 per year for pursuing degree course. Those eligible can apply online by logging into www.vidyadhan.org before August 15th , 2022.

For more details please write to [email protected] or contact Jacob at +91 7339659929 / 8792459646 Mrs. Kumari Shibulal, Patron, The Sarojini Damadaran Foundation said, “With each passing year, our endeavor is to provide every child hailing from an underprivileged background with the right to higher education. I believe education is a passport to transform lives. We encourage all eligible students across the

State to apply.”

About the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation: The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) emerged from a vision to transform lives through education and a sense of responsibility towards the society. It is this driving force that inspired Kumari Shibulal & S.D. Shibulal to lay the founding stone of SDF in 1999. SDF started off on a small scale, providing scholarships to a few underprivileged students in Alappuzha, Kerala. Today, SDF is a constantly growing entity expanding its reach to various causes including education and sports (Vidyadhan, Vidyarakshak and Vidyakreeda), child healthcare (Ayurdhan), organic farming (Akshaya Sree Awards) and social causes (Harishree) in different parts of the country.