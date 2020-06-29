Sathankulam custodial death being politicised, alleges BJP TN Chief

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jun 29 :Tamil Nadu BJP President, L Murugan on Monday accused political parties, particularly DMK, of politicising the custodial death of father-son duo in Satthankulam in Tuticorin district in the State.

Talking to reporters here, Murugan singled out DMK MP, Kanhimozhi, representing that district for overplaying the incident, like meeting

the kin of the victims and seeking NHRC intervention and said that he strongly condemned the incident.

Stringent action should be taken against those police personnel involved in the alleged custodial death and should not not blame the entire police department, he said.

Murugan welcomed the decision of Tamil Nadu Government to hand over the case to CBI.

He was evasive to a question on the reports that the State unit was assigned to work for a patch up and merger of AIADMK and AMMK led

by T T V Dhinakaran, with jailed Sasikala as President.

“Waitt for another couple of days,” was his reply when asked about the delay in announcing the new party office bearers in Tamil Nadu.

When asked whether BJP was satisfied by the measure taken by the State government in handling the spread of Coronavirus infection, he said that the government was really taking serious efforts to contain it.

However, he blamed the thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members from Tamil Nadu for the fast spread of the Covid.

Murugan highlighted the achievements of second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi like solving burning issues such as Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute, abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq.

The Centre has taken various measures to mitigate the suffering of the people, MSMEs, farmers, during the lock down period, by providing financial package to the tune of Rs.20 lakh crore, Murugan said.