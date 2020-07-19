Schools roped in to fight Covid in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Fortifying its role in dealing with the spread of the pandemic,the Nilgiris district administration has started creating more Corona Care Centres.

Identifying suitable places,particularly for asymptomatic patients,the authorities on Sunday took over the Junior section of the Lawrence School at Lovedale near here.

Speaking to The Covai Post,the Sub-Collector, Coonoor Mr.Ranjeet Singh said that about 50 to 60 patients can be accommodated there.

Pointing out that already the Fernhill campus of the Good Shepherd International School had been converted into a 100 bedded facility for the asymptomatic patients,he said that other campuses to be roped in are that of the Laidlaw Memorial School at Ketti, Kendriya Vidyalaya at Wellington and the Saint Jude’s Public School in Kotagiri.

To a query,he said that vulnerable patients and those with co-morbidities will not be treated at the new facilities.They will be referred to the ESI hospital in Coimbatore

When asked about the sudden escalation in the number of cases,Mr.Singh said,”it is due to the increase in the number of tests and averred that there is no cause for panic”.

Pointing out that around 800 to 900 tests were being carried out every day he said that at a private company in Yellanhalli ,which had been a hot spot, almost all the employees had been covered.

Expressing the confidence that the number of cases will come down steadily,he said that the key is “self discipline”.

The people should refrain from taking risks and extend their full cooperation to the authorities who are doing their best to make the district safe.