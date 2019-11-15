SDPI seeks thorough probe into the IIT student’s suicide

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : SDPI on Friday sought a thorough probe into the suicide of IIT-M Student, Fathima Latheef so that the truth behind the incident gets revealed.

Talking to reporters here, SDPI State President, Nellai Mubarak said that those responsible, as reported, should be brought to book and given stringent punishment.

Even as the parents of Fathima had already sought a CBI probe into the suicide, the agency should bring out the truth and clear the doubts among the people if there was any religious discrimination, he said.

With regard to Ram Janamabhoomi-Babri Masjid judgement, Mubarak said that it was a verdict and not justice and should be reviewed under legal frame work, since there were reports of political pressure in the judgement,