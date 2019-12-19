  • Download mobile app
19 Dec 2019, Edition - 1619, Thursday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Keep my daughter out of this, says Sourav after ‘Sana’s CAA post’
  • Gurugram: Flight attendant found hanging, PG owner booked
  • Nirbhaya case: Convict Pawan Gupta’s plea has been adjourned till January 24.
  • 400 students from 19 US universities condemn attack on protesters
Travel

Coimbatore

Security tightened in view of bandh call given by Muslim organisations on Friday

Covai Post Network

December 19, 2019

Coimbatore : Security is being beefed up in and around the city on December 20, Friday, in view of the call for a bandh and closure for shops given by Federation All Sunnat Jamaath and some Muslim organisations in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A total of 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for the security duty to meet any eventualities, as the organisations have given the call for hoisting black flags, holding protest meeting, forming human chain and other mode of agitation, police said.

Police warned stringent action against those who indulge in illegal activities like forced closure of shops, damaging property, unlawful assembly, protesting in front of schools and colleges.

They also asked the public not to panic as schools, college and shops will function as usual and transportion will not be affected.

Meanwhile, the district and City BJP also called for a demonstration in support of CAA Friday evening,to create awareness about the Act.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿