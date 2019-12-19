Security tightened in view of bandh call given by Muslim organisations on Friday

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Security is being beefed up in and around the city on December 20, Friday, in view of the call for a bandh and closure for shops given by Federation All Sunnat Jamaath and some Muslim organisations in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A total of 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for the security duty to meet any eventualities, as the organisations have given the call for hoisting black flags, holding protest meeting, forming human chain and other mode of agitation, police said.

Police warned stringent action against those who indulge in illegal activities like forced closure of shops, damaging property, unlawful assembly, protesting in front of schools and colleges.

They also asked the public not to panic as schools, college and shops will function as usual and transportion will not be affected.

Meanwhile, the district and City BJP also called for a demonstration in support of CAA Friday evening,to create awareness about the Act.