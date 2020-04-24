Seeds of Delhi distributes ration kit and hygiene kit to workers, labours

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : No Food Waste team today distributed ration and hygiene kits to 200 identified workers and labourers in Kauvndampalayam area in the city.

The kits weresponsored by SEEDS , Delhi and contained 10 kg rice, 5 kgs of Dhal, 1 kg of salt, sugar & oil packets. It also included a health kit

with hand wash, soaps, detergent,towel, sanitary pads and disinfectant liquid.

The organisation is actively involved in Covid lockdown emergency food response in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Tiruchi , Dharmapuri and Hyderabad Vijayawada, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

No Food Waste in it’s community kitchens across the cities have served 4.77 lakh meals to the needy from the day of lockdown.

It has also distributed 5,137 ration kits and health kits to daily wagers and people not covered under PDS systems locally with supports from Reliance Foundation, Zomato Feeding India and SEEDS, Delhi