01 Apr 2019, Edition - 1357, Monday
Coimbatore

Seeks action against linking murder accused with DYFI

Covai Post Network

April 1, 2019

Coimbatore : The district unit of DYFI Monday denied that Santhosh Kumar, the accused arrested in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year old girl, has any link with the organisation.

Referring to the posts in social media that Santhosh was Uliyampalayam branch secretary of DYFI, the city DYFI Secretary K S Kanagaraj said that the posts were appearing in the face book of Hindu Munnani Jaikarthick and Udaykumar Rajan.

There was no link with Santhosh Kumar and DYFI and he was not even member of the organisation, which had no branch at Uiyilampalayam the area from Santhosh Kumar hailed, he said.

Udayakumar Rajan is a member of IT Wing of BJP and is deliberately posting to defame DYFI with a political motive, he alleged and sought the police to take necessary action against him.

