  • Download mobile app
31 Dec 2018, Edition - 1266, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2nd January 2019
  • Afghan Taliban arrived in Tehran, started negotiations, says Foreign Ministry
  • As law and order deteriorates in UP, BJP Sources are shielding law and order and blaming ‘legacy issues’ for crimes
  • Maharashtra: Amid tension over Bhima-Koregaon event, police seize arms near Thane
  • Hasina’s victory makes her the longest-serving PM of Bangladesh
  • KCR frustrated over Federal Front snub, PM Narendramodi using him to destabilise Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu
  • Rahul desperate to see Gujarat’s failure: Vijay Rupani
  • Congress says govt using ‘compromised’ ED to target party
  • PM Modi is holding high-level meet with Top ministers in his chambers
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM after massive ruckus and opposition MPs raising ‘we want justice’ slogans
Travel

Coimbatore

Seeks mercy killing as land was grabbed by former DMK MLA

Covai Post Network

December 31, 2018

Coimbatore : A Septuagenarian today requested the the District Collector for ‘mercy killing’ as his three acres of ancestral land were gabbed by politicians in Mettupalayam in the district.

In a petition, 76-year old Kandasamy of Kodangipalayam of Palladam in Tirupur district accused a former DMK MLA and another party leader of grabbing the land illegally and selling it as house plots.

A former State Transport Corporation employee Kandasamy said his grandmother had given the land to him, which was now taken over by DMK Party cadres by forging the documents, putting him in the lurch.

He said that he had already submitted a petition to chief minister’s cell in this regard in 2006 and no action was taken on it.

In view of this, Kandasamy said that he wanted to end his life and seeking permission for mercy killing, he said his body should be donated to the students of Coimbatore Medical College.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿