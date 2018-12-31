Seeks mercy killing as land was grabbed by former DMK MLA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Septuagenarian today requested the the District Collector for ‘mercy killing’ as his three acres of ancestral land were gabbed by politicians in Mettupalayam in the district.

In a petition, 76-year old Kandasamy of Kodangipalayam of Palladam in Tirupur district accused a former DMK MLA and another party leader of grabbing the land illegally and selling it as house plots.

A former State Transport Corporation employee Kandasamy said his grandmother had given the land to him, which was now taken over by DMK Party cadres by forging the documents, putting him in the lurch.

He said that he had already submitted a petition to chief minister’s cell in this regard in 2006 and no action was taken on it.

In view of this, Kandasamy said that he wanted to end his life and seeking permission for mercy killing, he said his body should be donated to the students of Coimbatore Medical College.