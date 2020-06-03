Seven additional counters for refund of railway ticket cancellations

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Additional refund counters will function from tomorrow at seven important stations in Salem Railway Division.

Refunds will be available in counters at Udagamandalam, Coonoor, Mettupalaiyam, Coimbatore North, Podanur Jn, Salem Town and Tirupattur.

The Reservation counters at these counters will function for Refund of ticket fares for trains cancellation on account of COVID-19 from tomorrow onwards.

Fresh booking of tickets for newly introduced special train in Tamil Nadu State will be done across the counters. In order to maintain the

social distancing, passengers are requested to use the online mode also through www.irctc.co.in, a Division release said.

100 per cent refund will be made available for all the cancelled trains (After March 22 upto 180 days (Six months) from the date of journey and there is no urgency to come to the counters, it said.