  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Travel

Coimbatore

Seven held in Coimbatore for exchanging demonetised notes

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2018

Coimbatore: Police arrested seven persons in the city for exchanging demonetised currency notes seized two days ago from an apartment in Coimbatore.

Prasanna, Prakash, Krishna Kumar, Mahalingam, Rangarajan, Senthil Kumar and Nattar Raman are arrested and remanded in judicial custody under Sections 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and (reciting obscene words) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Specified Bank Notes (cessation of liabilities) Act 2017.

Police are in search of Daskadir, the main accused , who fled the scene leaving the demontised notes in the apartment and the car outside.

ALSO READ : Coir best alternative to plastic, says Coimbatore businessman

Earlier, Prassana, Senthil and Natter had exchanged old currency notes worth Rs 2 crore for 24 lakhs from an unidentified person. A person from Ukkadam approached the accused with a deal to exchange old currency for Rs10 lakh and cheated them giving only Rs 6 lakh. Daskadir and accomplices went on deal with the accused to buy old currency notes worth Rs 1 crore for Rs 12 lakh. When Daskadir was counting the old currency the manager of the apartment, who smelt something fishy, informed the police.

Demonetised currency notes worth Rs 59.99 lakh were seized from the apartment. Police are in search of the main accused and his accomplice.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿