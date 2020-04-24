Seven new cases in Coimbatore, one in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With seven positive cases, those undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Coimbatore went up to 141 today.

Salem reported one case increasing the number to 30.

However, there was no fresh case reported from Erode (70), Tirupur (110) and Nilgiris (9).

According to police, sixn police personnel, including three women, had tested positive today.

The department has subjected nearly 75 policemen deployed at different containment zones across the city yesterday and a few results so far received shown seven positive cases.

As all those tested positive were attached to Podanaur police Station, the station was closed for a couple of days for disinfection activities and till then will function temporarily from a marriage hall.

A total of 38 patients were recovered and discharged from Coimbatore today, taking the total discharged to 171.