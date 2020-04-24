  • Download mobile app
24 Apr 2020, Edition - 1746, Friday
Seven police personnel, including four women test positive

Covai Post Network

April 24, 2020

Coimbatore : Seven police personnel, including four women, Friday tested positive for  Covid-19, even as the Podanur police station here, where they are attached will remain closed for a few days.

Nearly 75 police personnel on duty in more than 10 containment zones in the city are undergoing test for the disease since Thursday and a few results showed seven tested positive early Friday, police sources said.

All the seven on duty at containment area in Podanur, are admitted to private hospital. 

Meanwhile, Podanur station will be closed for a couple of days to carry out disinfection work and the station will function in a marriage hall temporarily.

The family members of all the seven were immediately quarantined and some more results are awaited, they said. 

