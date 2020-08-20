  • Download mobile app
20 Aug 2020, Edition - 1864, Thursday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No proof of Covid-19 relapse in recovered patients: Experts
  • Covid-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones
  • 29,000-30,000 died due to ‘trespassing, untoward incidents’ in 3 years: Railways
Travel

Coimbatore

Sex racket unearthed, one woman rescued in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2020

Coimbatore : A sex racket was unearthed at Kallar off Mettupalayam in the district and rescued a woman from Karnataka, who was reportedly forced to indulge in flesh trade today.

Based on a specific information, SP Ara Arularasu directed the police there to carry out raids at private lodges.

A group of police raided a lodge in Kallar, entry point to Nilgiris District and found small secret rooms, as if they were mirrors, used to carry out flesh trade.

Police arrested two persons Ganesan and Mahendran hailing from Vellore district and rescued a woman from Karnataka, who was later sent to destitute home in the city.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿