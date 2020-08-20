Sex racket unearthed, one woman rescued in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A sex racket was unearthed at Kallar off Mettupalayam in the district and rescued a woman from Karnataka, who was reportedly forced to indulge in flesh trade today.

Based on a specific information, SP Ara Arularasu directed the police there to carry out raids at private lodges.

A group of police raided a lodge in Kallar, entry point to Nilgiris District and found small secret rooms, as if they were mirrors, used to carry out flesh trade.

Police arrested two persons Ganesan and Mahendran hailing from Vellore district and rescued a woman from Karnataka, who was later sent to destitute home in the city.