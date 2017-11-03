03 Nov 2017, Edition - 843, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Targeting doubling of farmers’ income in five years: PM Modi
  • India is the most preferred destination for investment: PM Modi
  • India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world: PM Modi
  • Ready to work with India to promote bilateral relations: China
  • IRCTC case: ED issues notice to Tejaswi Yadav to join the probe on 13th November
  • Chennai Rain: Power cut in water logged areas
  • Sensex hits a record at 33,692.58, Nifty at new peak of 10,461.70 in opening trade
  • Chennai Rains: More than 200 mm of rain recorded in Chennai in last three days
  • Considering to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism: White House
  • New York attacker was ‘soldier’ of ISIS
Coimbatore

SI, head constable spotted taking money from lorry driver, transferred

Covai Post Network
November 3, 2017

A top police official was shocked to see two police personnel allegedly taking money from a lorry driver and immediately alerted the control room to take action.

District Superintendent of Police P. Murthy, who was returning around 10 p.m. on Thursday after inspecting Chettipalayam police station in the rural limits, noticed the two personnel accepting money from a lorry driver at Kallampalayam on L&T by-pass. He immediately alerted the control room to verify the matter.

Murthy learnt that special Sub-Inspector Chinnaraj and Head Constable Kanagaraj attached to the traffic wing, who were on night rounds, were taking money from a driver of a goods carrier.

As the location came under city limits, Murthy alerted the control room, which in turn informed Police Commissioner A Amalraj.

The Commissioner immediately ordered the transfer of the duo to Armed Reserved wing and ordered a departmental inquiry. Based on the report action will be taken, police said.

