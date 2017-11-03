SI, head constable spotted taking money from lorry driver, transferred

A top police official was shocked to see two police personnel allegedly taking money from a lorry driver and immediately alerted the control room to take action.

District Superintendent of Police P. Murthy, who was returning around 10 p.m. on Thursday after inspecting Chettipalayam police station in the rural limits, noticed the two personnel accepting money from a lorry driver at Kallampalayam on L&T by-pass. He immediately alerted the control room to verify the matter.

Murthy learnt that special Sub-Inspector Chinnaraj and Head Constable Kanagaraj attached to the traffic wing, who were on night rounds, were taking money from a driver of a goods carrier.

As the location came under city limits, Murthy alerted the control room, which in turn informed Police Commissioner A Amalraj.

The Commissioner immediately ordered the transfer of the duo to Armed Reserved wing and ordered a departmental inquiry. Based on the report action will be taken, police said.