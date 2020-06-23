Signature campaign by farmers over proposal to cancel free power

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jun 23 : Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association is taking up a signature campaign across the State demanding the Centre for withdrawal the proposed abolition of free electricity to farmers in the State.

A total of three lakh signatures will be collected in another two months and sent to both the Central and State governments to exert pressure on them to cancel the proposal, the Association President, K.C. Rathinasamy told reporters here.

Claiming that there was ‘politics’ behind the issue, as Tamil Nadu government was not not passing a resolution against the proposal,

he said that the ruling party wanted to ally with BJP in the elections and get more MLAs.

When chief ministers of other States like Andhra Pradesh and Punjab were openly opposing the proposal, why not Tamil Nadu government, as the State will be the most affected once this was implemented, he asked.

It was not not only agriculture, but power loom and hand loom sectors, the agriculture labourers will be affected, if the free power was cancelled, he said.

When asked about the future plans after the signature campaign, Rathinasamy said that the association will decide after the lock down

was totally lifted.