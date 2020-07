Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The water level in the Siruvani Reservoir, the lifeline of Coimbatoreans has increased by 3-3/4 feet, standing at 5-3/4 feet due to good rains in the catchment area.

The level was just two feet yesterday and the area received 202 mm rains in the last two days, a Corporation release said.

In view of the increased water level, 55 MLD will be released and the people are asked to use water judiciously, it said.