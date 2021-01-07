SITRA-Kurumbapalayam road expansion project; Land acquisition work will begin soon: Officials

Covai Post Network

Officials said that land acquisition work for the road to be widened from SITRA to Kurumbapalayam near Coimbatore Airport would begin soon.

The Kalapatti-Kurumbapalayam road will be widened from the airport junction to provide an alternative route from Coimbatore to the Nilgiris. In the first phase, the road from the airport junction to Kurumbapalayam will be widened to a distance of 8 km. Officials said the road, which is currently 10 meters long, is to be widened to 22 meters. However, the public concerned have objected to land being acquired in the areas under Kalapatti and SS Kulam panchayats.

Revenue officials said that the land of those who have the will will be acquired soon and compensation would be paid thereof. If the road is expanded, it will be an alternative route from Coimbatore to the Nilgiris.