  • Download mobile app
14 Jul 2020, Edition - 1827, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India’s #COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
  • 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
  • PM Modi takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
Travel

Coimbatore

Situation alarming in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2020

Udhagamandalam: It was another bad day for the Nilgiris on the Covid front,on Tuesday.

Just two less than Monday,the district recorded an alarming 38 new infections on Tuesday.

The Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that following two cases from Monday’s list being shifted to other districts,the total now stands at 258.

On Tuesday also most of the infections were due to a wedding at Thangadu Oranalli. Expressing serious concern, she has observed that from a fairly comfortable position,the district has now moved into a ‘danger zone’.

Blaming negligence on the part of people who attended functions, weddings and funerals she cautioned that if the situation is not treated with the seriousness it warrants,the administration will come down with a heavy hand on the violators.

Intensive testing was now in progress.

She lamented that already a single employee of a private company had infected over a 100 persons and infections through that connection were rising.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿