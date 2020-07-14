Situation alarming in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: It was another bad day for the Nilgiris on the Covid front,on Tuesday.

Just two less than Monday,the district recorded an alarming 38 new infections on Tuesday.

The Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that following two cases from Monday’s list being shifted to other districts,the total now stands at 258.

On Tuesday also most of the infections were due to a wedding at Thangadu Oranalli. Expressing serious concern, she has observed that from a fairly comfortable position,the district has now moved into a ‘danger zone’.

Blaming negligence on the part of people who attended functions, weddings and funerals she cautioned that if the situation is not treated with the seriousness it warrants,the administration will come down with a heavy hand on the violators.

Intensive testing was now in progress.

She lamented that already a single employee of a private company had infected over a 100 persons and infections through that connection were rising.